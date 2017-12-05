Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson accused of raping woman

A woman who filed an emergency order of protection against Rodney Anderson on Monday has accused the Oklahoma running back of raping her.

As Jake Trotter of ESPN.com notes, the woman said in the filing that she was drinking at a bar on Nov. 16 when she met Anderson, whom she had never met before. She said she planned to take an Uber home to her apartment until Anderson’s friends were “insistent” that she let the football star take her home.

While the woman indicated she did not initially remember what happened, she said a conversation she had with a friend over the weekend led to her “recalling images and feelings of (Anderson) forcing his fingers” inside her and biting her. The alleged victim said she tried to get away from Anderson so she could get dressed, but he followed her and asked what she was doing.

In a statement, Anderson’s attorney Derek Chance vehemently denied the allegations.

“Mr. Anderson first learned of [the woman’s] request for a civil protective order late yesterday evening,” Chance said. “Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the woman’s] claims. Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman. There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit — as is the case for Mr. Anderson.”

Chance claims the woman wanted to have a relationship with Anderson after the Nov. 16 encounter and only filed the protective order after Anderson turned her down.

No charges had been filed against Anderson as of Tuesday, and a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Anderson has rushed for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, which makes him Oklahoma’s leading rusher. The Sooners are preparing to face Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

This isn’t the first time Oklahoma has had a controversy surround one of its star players, as former Sooners running back Joe Mixon was seen on video punching a woman while he was enrolled at the university.