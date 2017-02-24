Report: Ole Miss tried to implicate Mississippi State in football scandal

The Ole Miss football program is in serious trouble with the NCAA, but a report indicates that during the investigation into potential violations, they tried to take a rival program down with them.

Neal McCready of RebelGrove.com details how, when turning over evidence to NCAA investigators, included a recording of a recruit’s mother requesting money from Ole Miss and listing things she got from other programs, one of which was Mississippi State.

Lewis, a highly-touted 2015 recruit, did ultimately sign with Mississippi State.

Ole Miss is facing major consequences regarding a lack of institutional control, including mounting evidence that they provided illegal benefits to players. It doesn’t appear that their efforts to drag their in-state rival down with them have proven successful.

