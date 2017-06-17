Ad Unit
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Ole Miss mocked for sending football jersey to Justin Bieber

June 17, 2017
by Grey Papke

It is a risky proposition for any athlete or team to get involved with Justin Bieber, but that’s exactly what Ole Miss football has done.

Weeks after Bieber defended his habit of wearing pretty much every jersey he can get his hands on, the Rebels’ football program saw a promotional opportunity. On Friday, they announced to the world that they were sending Bieber one of their new football jerseys.

Even the best-laid plans can be foiled, though, and the Rebels were roundly mocked for their move.

In fact, the harshest critics were Ole Miss’s own fans and alumni, who really brought the jokes.

Given the scandals that have surrounded the football program lately, Ole Miss was probably just looking for some good publicity. You tried, guys. You tried.


Comments

