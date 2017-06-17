Ole Miss mocked for sending football jersey to Justin Bieber

It is a risky proposition for any athlete or team to get involved with Justin Bieber, but that’s exactly what Ole Miss football has done.

Weeks after Bieber defended his habit of wearing pretty much every jersey he can get his hands on, the Rebels’ football program saw a promotional opportunity. On Friday, they announced to the world that they were sending Bieber one of their new football jerseys.

We are biased, but we think our @Nike jersey looks cool… It's coming your way @justinbieber! #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/XGrRk8lpTu — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) June 16, 2017

Even the best-laid plans can be foiled, though, and the Rebels were roundly mocked for their move.

In fact, the harshest critics were Ole Miss’s own fans and alumni, who really brought the jokes.

Is this one of our self imposed sanctions? — Brandi Ratliff (@SouthrnGrlRebel) June 16, 2017

This is the most embarrassing thing we've ever done. — Rusty Shackleford (@wesleywalls) June 16, 2017

Given the scandals that have surrounded the football program lately, Ole Miss was probably just looking for some good publicity. You tried, guys. You tried.