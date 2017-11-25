pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Oregon called timeout to ice Oregon State kicker up 52-7

November 25, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Willie Taggart

Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is now fully entrenched in the rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State after what he did on Saturday.

The Ducks had a commanding 52-7 lead late in the first half when the Beavers lined up for a 47-yard field goal. What followed was a decision by Taggart that is sure to draw the ire of Oregon State fans everywhere. The Oregon coach called a timeout to ice the kicker, which may have worked because Jordan Choukair missed the ensuing kick.

Taggart is in his first year as Oregon’s coach after spending the previous three seasons at South Florida. Winning the annual “Civil War” will certainly help endear a coach to the Oregon fan base. Getting the victory while angering the opposing fan base makes it that much sweeter.

