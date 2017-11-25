Oregon called timeout to ice Oregon State kicker up 52-7

Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is now fully entrenched in the rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State after what he did on Saturday.

The Ducks had a commanding 52-7 lead late in the first half when the Beavers lined up for a 47-yard field goal. What followed was a decision by Taggart that is sure to draw the ire of Oregon State fans everywhere. The Oregon coach called a timeout to ice the kicker, which may have worked because Jordan Choukair missed the ensuing kick.

Oregon is up 52-7 and just called a timeout to ice Oregon State's kicker. — Ryan Thorburn (@rgduckfootball) November 26, 2017

Jordan Choukair's 47-yard FG attempt is short and wide left. — Ryan Thorburn (@rgduckfootball) November 26, 2017

Taggart is in his first year as Oregon’s coach after spending the previous three seasons at South Florida. Winning the annual “Civil War” will certainly help endear a coach to the Oregon fan base. Getting the victory while angering the opposing fan base makes it that much sweeter.