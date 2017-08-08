Oregon campus store uses Chip Kelly for credit card swiping instructions

It has been more than four years since Chip Kelly coached a game at the collegiate level, but his presence is still being felt on the Oregon campus.

The Duck Store on Oregon’s campus apparently is not yet equipped to read the new data chips on credit cards. For now, customers are kindly asked to swipe their cards. You can probably see where this is heading:

Well played, Duck Store. LOL pic.twitter.com/MlZaaNkwdj — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) August 7, 2017

While Kelly’s coaching tenure in the NFL wasn’t exactly a success, he led the Ducks to a 46-7 overall record in four seasons and won the Rose Bowl then Fiesta Bowl in his final two years with the program. It will be interesting to see what fans think of Kelly in his new role this season, but he’s always going to have a special spot in Eugene.