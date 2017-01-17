Ad Unit
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Oregon WR Darren Carrington defends coaches, blames ‘out of shape’ teammates

January 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Darren Carrington

The new coaching regime at Oregon may have already come under fire for holding workouts that left three players hospitalized, but they appear to have some support within the program.

Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington, who just completed his junior season, defended strength coach Irele Oderinde for the grueling conditioning workouts that resulted in the hospitalizations. In fact, Carrington, who led the Ducks with 606 receiving yards last season, blamed his “out of shape” teammates.

Carrington called Oderinde the best strength coach he has had.

Oderinde was suspended a month without pay for the workouts.

Much like Carrington, safety Mattrell McGraw defended the coaches for trying to turn around the program.

So many from the outside — like this NFL Pro Bowler — are coming down hard on the coaches for the workouts that endangered some of the players that it’s interesting to hear another perspective from inside the team.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus