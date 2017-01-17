Oregon WR Darren Carrington defends coaches, blames ‘out of shape’ teammates

The new coaching regime at Oregon may have already come under fire for holding workouts that left three players hospitalized, but they appear to have some support within the program.

Ducks wide receiver Darren Carrington, who just completed his junior season, defended strength coach Irele Oderinde for the grueling conditioning workouts that resulted in the hospitalizations. In fact, Carrington, who led the Ducks with 606 receiving yards last season, blamed his “out of shape” teammates.

How do suspend a man for three players being out of shape? All I can say is wow! — INDEPENDENT1deepDC (@dcisaballa24_7) January 18, 2017

Carrington called Oderinde the best strength coach he has had.

#coachO got youbest strength coach I've had YET and it's been only 2 weeks..#allworkisEasywork — INDEPENDENT1deepDC (@dcisaballa24_7) January 18, 2017

Oderinde was suspended a month without pay for the workouts.

Much like Carrington, safety Mattrell McGraw defended the coaches for trying to turn around the program.

Y'all complain about losing then change comes and all of sudden “the workouts are too gruesome” tf outta here — Button (@mattmcgraw_) January 17, 2017

Don't believe we're working any harder than the other top elite programs , some people bodies are just different — Button (@mattmcgraw_) January 17, 2017

3 out of a 112 players .. it's not 90 or 100 .. what about the 109 that's still working ?! — Button (@mattmcgraw_) January 17, 2017

So many from the outside — like this NFL Pro Bowler — are coming down hard on the coaches for the workouts that endangered some of the players that it’s interesting to hear another perspective from inside the team.