Oregon firing David Reaves after DUI arrest

David Reaves was just officially hired by Oregon as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach last week, but he is losing his job after a DUI arrest.

Reaves was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning and also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was pulled over by police after multiple traffic violations and booked into jail. Reaves was said to have an adult passenger in the car.

The school wasted no time handling the matter and announced that they were in the process of firing Reaves.

“Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and the process to terminate his employment with cause has commenced,” the school said in a statement. “The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness.”

Ducks Co-OC David Reaves arrested early Sun. Morning and charged with reckless driving & DUII. @AshleyForceNEWS has you covered #LiveonKVAL pic.twitter.com/nvYEIx1wk2 — Sky Muller (@SKYSPX) January 22, 2017

He has a mandatory court date on Jan. 25.

Reaves came over to Oregon from South Florida, where he had served on new Ducks head coach Willie Taggart’s staff.

Taggart’s tenure at Oregon is off to a bad start. On top of the DUI from Reaves, Oregon suspended their new strength coach for a month after workouts landed three players in the hospital.