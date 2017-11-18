Oregon has its own version of a ‘turnover chain’

It appears Oregon has its own version of a “turnover chain” similar to the one that has been made extremely popular this season by Miami.

During Oregon’s game against Arizona on Saturday, Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate was intercepted by Ducks cornerback Ugochukwu Amadi. After returning to the sideline, Amadi was seen sporting a silver chain with a green “O” dangling from it.

Uh-oh. It looks like Oregon has a turnover chain too!pic.twitter.com/3RnhmdFQsH — LeadingNCAA (@LeadingNCAA) November 19, 2017

While it’s certainly not as flashy as the one Hurricanes defensive players get for game changing plays, it looks as though it serves the same purpose for the Ducks.

I don’t think we will see an IPA named after this one, though.