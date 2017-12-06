Oregon players rip Willie Taggart for lying about Florida State interest

Willie Taggart has maintained that he was open, honest, and transparent with everyone at Oregon as he contemplated and eventually took the job at Florida State. Those at Oregon, however, seem to feel differently.

During his introductory press conference at Florida State on Wednesday, Taggart said he had been open and honest with players and administrators about Florida State’s interest. That quote struck a nerve with players and media alike.

Taggart said he was always open and honest with the UO players and AD Rob Mullens. But we all know that he wasn't always open and honest with the media. He just admitted that he first heard from FSU on Thursday. Taggart lied about that over the entire weekend. pic.twitter.com/GQjkRTOtWr — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 6, 2017

Two of Taggart’s former Oregon players, linebacker Troy Dye and safety Nick Pickett, ripped Taggart on Twitter in response to the quote.

He lied straight to my dads face in my living room Thursday night. He didn't keep his word to me Monday. Lost all my respect. https://t.co/JIcv7j6YG7 — Troy Dye (@Tdye15dbTroy) December 6, 2017

Cuh is a liar then gone cry if front of the team like we gone feel bad for em. https://t.co/99J9qqtRW5 — 16 (@NLMBNICC) December 6, 2017

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens has also publicly contradicted Taggart’s version of events. It’s not rare for things like this to happen when one coach leaves a job for another program, but this one has gone down particularly poorly in Eugene.