Report: Oregon State to hire Beau Baldwin as head coach

Oregon State appears to be the first Power 5 program to fill its head coaching vacancy.

The Beavers plan to hire Beau Baldwin as their next head coach, Football Scoop reported on Friday.

Baldwin is in his first season as Cal’s offensive coordinator, but he has plenty of head coaching experience. The 45-year-old made his name as a head coach at Central Washington and then Eastern Washington.

In his lone season at Central Washington in 2007, Baldwin went 10-3. He took over at Eastern Washington the following year and built the Eagles into a power. They went 85-32 in his nine seasons, reaching the playoffs six times and winning one FCS championship.

Baldwin’s Golden Bears played UCLA on Friday night in their regular season finale. Oregon State plays Oregon on Saturday in their regular season finale. The Beavers have gone 0-5 under interim head coach Cory Hall after going 1-5 under Gary Andersen, who resigned in October.

The announcement is not supposed to be made until Oregon State concludes its regular season.