Oregon suspends strength coach Irele Oderinde after hospitalizations

Oregon suspended new strength coach Irele Oderinde one month without pay after recent workouts led to the hospitalization of three players.

The Ducks recently hired new head coach Willie Taggart, who assembled a coaching staff that was looking to make an impression on the program. That led to some harsh workouts for the program’s players beginning last week, resulting in the hospitalization of three players.

As a result, Oderinde, who led the conditioning workouts, has been suspended for a month without pay, the school said Tuesday. Jim Radcliffe will take over in the meantime.

Taggart issued the following apology:

UPDATE: Oregon suspends strength and conditioning coach one month without pay. pic.twitter.com/iWj56oGUVr — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) January 18, 2017

The good news is one of the players has been released from the hospital, while two others are in good condition.