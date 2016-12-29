Pat Fitzgerald used Danny Kanell’s prediction as motivation

Northwestern pulled off a big bowl win on Wednesday by defeating Pitt 31-24 in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. After the victory, Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald gave a sarcastic thanks to ESPN college football personality Danny Kanell for picking against his team.

Kanell apparently made Pitt his 40-point team in a bowl confidence pool, indicating he felt most strongly about Pitt winning than any other bowl team. Fitzgerald said he even played the video clip for his players before the game.

Here’s video of his comments after the game:

Even though his predictions were blown up, Kanell was a good sport about the Wildcats winning:

Congrats @coachfitz51 on the big win!!! Killed my bowl mania picks but that was fun to watch. #PinstripeBowl — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 28, 2016

No hard feelings, apparently. And one thing we can say for Kanell is that we know he must be doing his job as an analyst if he’s impacting games and coaches.