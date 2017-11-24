Pat Narduzzi predicts Pitt upset win over Miami in halftime interview (Video)

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi made a bold prediction on national TV during halftime of his team’s game against Miami on Friday.

Narduzzi referred to Pitt’s past upset over West Virginia in 2007 as well as the school’s upset win over Clemson last year during his halftime interview. He said the team’s 2017 game against Miami (ranked No. 2 in all the polls) would also join the list:

PAT NARDUZZI JUST CALLED HIS SHOT AND WALKED OFF pic.twitter.com/vJAr5fX23b — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 24, 2017

Pitt went into halftime leading the game 10-7, so they were on their way to an upset. The Panthers also entered the game at 4-7, much like in 2007 against West Virginia.

The only thing that would put this prediction over the top would be if Narduzzi broke out a Turnover Chain in his postgame interview since you know he likes that subtle trash talk.