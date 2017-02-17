Paul Finebaum hilariously embracing new ‘Pete’ name

Paul Finebaum showed on Friday that he has a pretty good sense of humor.

The ESPN personality changed his Twitter handle and the name of his TV/radio show from “The Paul Finebaum Show” to “The Pete Finebaum Show” as a nod to his beef with Jim Harbaugh.

This is hilarious — The Pete Finebaum Show pic.twitter.com/bU4i8R5PpG — angelique (@chengelis) February 17, 2017

.@tgallagher66 pointed this out to me. Looks like @finebaum is embracing the new name: pic.twitter.com/FKFGtA7d5o — Rachel Lenzi (@RLenziCMG) February 17, 2017

Finebaum, who is an SEC expert, has been critical of Harbaugh since the former 49ers coach’s arrival at Michigan. This week he accused Harbaugh of “cheating” by hiring the father of a top 2019 quarterback recruit to his Wolverines coaching staff.

In response, Harbaugh slammed Finebaum on Twitter, irreverently calling him “Pete.”

At least Finebaum has shown he can have a laugh about matters. Well played, Paul. Or should I say, Pete?