Paul Finebaum dons the turnover chain after Miami win

Paul Finebaum was not a big believer in the Miami Hurricanes in the week leading up to their game against Notre Dame, but he ate crow in a big way on Sunday.

It started with the ‘Canes themselves getting involved in a little bit of trolling over his criticisms.

Hhheeeyyy Paaauuulllll… — Respect (@CanesFootball) November 12, 2017

Finebaum’s first punishment after Miami’s 41-8 win Saturday night? He had to wear the Turnover Chain courtesy of Jonathan Vilma.

After all that crap Paul was talking last week, it was only right I made him wear the Turnover Chain…..yeah I did that Holla! pic.twitter.com/XKGPvU3U6J — Jon (@JonVilma51) November 12, 2017

He wasn’t done there, going on ESPN’s Sportscenter to loudly proclaim that The U is back — with the chain to prove it.

Guys. I am officially scared. HELP! Finebaum has gone wild pic.twitter.com/WIcZQn5w8l — Billy Marshall (@BillyM_91) November 12, 2017

Coaches and teams do pay attention to what Finebaum has to say. Perhaps it was used as a motivating factor.