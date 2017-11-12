pixel 1
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Paul Finebaum dons the turnover chain after Miami win

November 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Paul Finebaum was not a big believer in the Miami Hurricanes in the week leading up to their game against Notre Dame, but he ate crow in a big way on Sunday.

It started with the ‘Canes themselves getting involved in a little bit of trolling over his criticisms.

Finebaum’s first punishment after Miami’s 41-8 win Saturday night? He had to wear the Turnover Chain courtesy of Jonathan Vilma.

He wasn’t done there, going on ESPN’s Sportscenter to loudly proclaim that The U is back — with the chain to prove it.

Coaches and teams do pay attention to what Finebaum has to say. Perhaps it was used as a motivating factor.

