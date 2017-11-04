pixel 1
Saturday, November 4, 2017

Penn State roughing the passer penalty sets up winning field goal for MSU

November 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Marcus Allen PSU

Michigan State knocked off Penn State 27-24 on Saturday, and a roughing passer penalty helped them get it done.

Penn State’s Marcus Allen was called for roughing the passer on a 3rd-and-4 play from the Nittany Lions 37 with under a minute to go.

Instead of Michigan State being in a 4th-and-4 situation from the 37 with under a minute left, that gave the Spartans 15 yards and a first down. That put them at the 22, giving them a 39-yard field goal attempt instead of a 54-yarder.

Michigan State obviously could have gone for it on 4th-and-4, and maybe they would have converted, but the penalty by Allen certainly brought MSU a lot closer to a field goal than had there not been a penalty.

After the penalty, the Spartans ran two rushing plays and Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yarder to win it.

