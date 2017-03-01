Report: Phil Fulmer was led to believe he had Tennessee AD job

Former Tennessee football coach Phil Fulmer reportedly was led to believe that he had the Tennessee athletic director job a day before it went to someone else.

The Vols on Tuesday named John Currie their athletic director. Currie, 45, comes from Kansas State after a previous stint at Tennessee. He and Fulmer apparently had some friction prior to Fulmer being pushed out of his job as the head football coach of the Vols in 2008.

On Wednesday, Sports Radio WNML reported that Fulmer spoke with a search committee member on Monday and was led to believe he had the job. However, they say the school’s chancellor decided Fulmer was not suitable because he wanted someone who had AD experience, which Fulmer does not.

Currie reportedly pushed for Fulmer’s firing in 2008, so Fulmer joined the AD pursuit to try keeping Currie from getting the gig. That obviously did not work.

Fulmer has not coached since 2008. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

H/T SEC Country