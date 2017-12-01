Phillip Fulmer will reportedly be named Tennessee’s new athletic director

If Phillip Fulmer truly did sabotage Tennessee’s head coaching search so he could steal the athletic director job from John Currie, it appears his plan has worked.

At least for now.

Tennessee radio host Jimmy Hyams reports that the Vols are expected to name Fulmer their new athletic director when they hold a press conference on Friday. It’s unclear if Fulmer will be the full-time AD or interim, but he will likely have a major role in determining who Tennessee’s next head coach will be.

While UT considered Reid Sigmon for interim AD job to replace the fired John Currie, Phillip Fulmer will be named the athletic director at the 4 pm presser, but don't know if full time or interim. With Fulmer at the helm, don't be surprised if pool of candidates opens up. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) December 1, 2017

Fulmer was the head coach of the Vols from 1992-2008, compiling a record of 152-52 and winning a national championship in 1998. When Currie was named Tennessee’s athletic director eight months ago, there was talk that Fulmer felt university officials led him to believe the job was his. Then on Friday, a report claimed Fulmer has been sabotaging Tennessee’s ongoing coaching search in hopes of landing the AD job.

It’s unclear which coaching candidates Fulmer will consider, but there is a growing list of big names that have turned the Vols down.