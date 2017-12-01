pixel 1
header
Friday, December 1, 2017

Phillip Fulmer says he will not serve as interim Tennessee coach

December 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Phil Fulmer

Phillip Fulmer may be taking over the Tennessee athletic department, but he won’t be on the sideline anytime soon.

During a Friday press conference introducing Fulmer as the new Tennessee athletic director, the former football coach said he had no intention of serving as the Vols’ head coach again, even on an interim basis.

Fulmer spent 17 seasons as Tennessee’s coach, winning a national title along the way. It’s pretty clear that he’s no longer interested in coaching, given that reports indicate he’s been angling for this job all along.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus