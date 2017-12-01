Phillip Fulmer says he will not serve as interim Tennessee coach

Phillip Fulmer may be taking over the Tennessee athletic department, but he won’t be on the sideline anytime soon.

During a Friday press conference introducing Fulmer as the new Tennessee athletic director, the former football coach said he had no intention of serving as the Vols’ head coach again, even on an interim basis.

Fulmer asked if door was open for him to be Interim HC:" I will not serve as the interim head coach or the head coach, I’ve done my duty in that way." — Mike Griffith (@MikeGriffith32) December 1, 2017

Fulmer spent 17 seasons as Tennessee’s coach, winning a national title along the way. It’s pretty clear that he’s no longer interested in coaching, given that reports indicate he’s been angling for this job all along.