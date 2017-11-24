pixel 1
header
Friday, November 24, 2017

Pitt trolls Miami, wears chain after upset win

November 24, 2017
by Grey Papke

Pat Narduzzi

It was almost inevitable that the Miami Hurricanes’ turnover chain was going to be co-opted the moment they lost, and it has, indeed, come to pass.

Pitt beat Miami 24-14 on Friday, ending the Hurricanes’ shot at an unbeaten season. The Panthers had come prepared, too — they brandished their very own chain while celebrating the upset victory.

The turnover chain, as you’re likely aware, became almost symbolic of Miami’s rise and return to prominence, with many notable fans and boosters adopting it. Naturally, it has also become a symbol for the first team to defeat them.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus