Pitt trolls Miami, wears chain after upset win

It was almost inevitable that the Miami Hurricanes’ turnover chain was going to be co-opted the moment they lost, and it has, indeed, come to pass.

Pitt beat Miami 24-14 on Friday, ending the Hurricanes’ shot at an unbeaten season. The Panthers had come prepared, too — they brandished their very own chain while celebrating the upset victory.

Pittsburgh feeling themselves after knocking off Miami pic.twitter.com/ocJCo5nrBr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2017

Avonte Maddox, who forced the final Miami fumble, is really wearing this chain pic.twitter.com/go7UefBIDg — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) November 24, 2017

The turnover chain, as you’re likely aware, became almost symbolic of Miami’s rise and return to prominence, with many notable fans and boosters adopting it. Naturally, it has also become a symbol for the first team to defeat them.