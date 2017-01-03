PJ Fleck, Les Miles, Bryan Harsin mentioned for Minnesota job

Minnesota fired Tracy Claeys on Tuesday following a 9-4 season, and there are already some names being mentioned as his potential replacement.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Joe Christensen said in his article on Claeys’ firing that P.J. Fleck, Les Miles and Bryan Harsin are expected to be mentioned in connection with the job.

247 Sports’ Travis Haney even said that many feel Minnesota would not have fired Claeys without the insurance that Fleck were coming.

Impression I had been given by several folks: Minnesota would not have fired Claeys unless Fleck was coming. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) January 3, 2017

Fleck just completed a 13-1 season at Western Michigan that culminated with a loss to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. He has gone 30-22 in four seasons at WMU and at 36 is considered an up-and-coming coach.

Miles was fired by LSU midseason but had plenty of success leading the Tigers. He won a national title and two SEC championships. The 63-year-old has been clear that he wants to coach again.

Harsin, 40, has gone 31-9 in three seasons at Boise State. Harsin was hired by Minnesota’s current AD during his first stint at Boise State.

Whoever becomes Minnesota’s head coach will have his work cut out for him to improve upon this season’s 9-4 record.