PJ Fleck lists Minnesota recruits on board in cool way

PJ Fleck wasted no time bringing his “row the boat” motto to Minnesota.

The former Western Michigan head coach was hired by Minnesota following the firing of Tracy Claeys and brought many Broncos recruits with him. That fact was on display during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

When Fleck was shown on TV talking about his recruits, you could see the entire class listed on oars on a big board.

All PJ Fleck/Minnesota recruits' names are listed on little oars. How cute pic.twitter.com/bPrsG4X9ML — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 1, 2017

That fits in with the “row the boat” motto Fleck has.

“It’s a ‘never give up’ mantra,” Fleck explained of the motto in an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “The oar is the energy you bring to life. You choose whether your oar is in the water or whether your oar is out of the water. If your oar is out of the water, you’re not going to go anywhere. The boat is the sacrifice — what are you willing to give up for something that you never had. And the compass is the direction set by the leader.”

Row the boat, indeed.