Police investigating LSU football field being vandalized

LSU police are investigating an incident reported on Tuesday night about the football field being vandalized.

The alleged burglary took place at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, according to the campus police crime log.

According to #LSU PD's daily crime log, there was a reported burglary last night at Tiger Stadium. The case is still "pending." pic.twitter.com/eNQnHdA73S — Joshua Thornton (@JoshuaThornton_) January 4, 2017

A tarp was seen covering the field in response to the incident:

The good news is that there was no permanent damage done to the field.

#LSU's Michael Bonnette confirms Tiger Stadium field vandalized last night. "Nothing is permanently damaged. LSU Police are investigating." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 4, 2017

This is the second time in two months that there was an incident with the LSU football field, though the last one involved fans of a rival school.

LSU beat Louisville in the Citrus Bowl over the weekend to finish 8-4 on the season.