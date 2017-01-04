Police investigating LSU football field being vandalized
LSU police are investigating an incident reported on Tuesday night about the football field being vandalized.
The alleged burglary took place at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, according to the campus police crime log.
According to #LSU PD's daily crime log, there was a reported burglary last night at Tiger Stadium.
The case is still "pending." pic.twitter.com/eNQnHdA73S
— Joshua Thornton (@JoshuaThornton_) January 4, 2017
A tarp was seen covering the field in response to the incident:
#BREAKING #LSU #TigerStadium's field is covered after sources say vandals gained stadium access overnight, damaged the field @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/MzUmwfMIdR
— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) January 4, 2017
The good news is that there was no permanent damage done to the field.
#LSU's Michael Bonnette confirms Tiger Stadium field vandalized last night. "Nothing is permanently damaged. LSU Police are investigating."
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 4, 2017
This is the second time in two months that there was an incident with the LSU football field, though the last one involved fans of a rival school.
LSU beat Louisville in the Citrus Bowl over the weekend to finish 8-4 on the season.