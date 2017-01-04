Ad Unit
Police investigating LSU football field being vandalized

January 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

LSU police are investigating an incident reported on Tuesday night about the football field being vandalized.

The alleged burglary took place at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night, according to the campus police crime log.

A tarp was seen covering the field in response to the incident:

The good news is that there was no permanent damage done to the field.

This is the second time in two months that there was an incident with the LSU football field, though the last one involved fans of a rival school.

LSU beat Louisville in the Citrus Bowl over the weekend to finish 8-4 on the season.


