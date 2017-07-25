Major QB recruit Brevin White commits to Princeton

One Ivy League football program could receive a major infusion of talent.

Brevin White, a four-star quarterback recruit, announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to Princeton.

White is from the class of 2018 and entering his senior season at Paraclete High School in Lancaster, Calif. He played at Alemany High School his first two seasons at high school, then transferred to nearby Chaminade High School after his coach was fired, and he’s transferred to Paraclete for his senior season.

White passed for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. He split time with another quarterback, which likely led to his decision to transfer. His brother, Brady, is a sophomore quarterback at Arizona State.

White received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Boise State, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Utah and Tennessee, among others. ESPN lists him as a top-200 recruit in the country.