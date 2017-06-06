Top QB recruit Justin Fields decommits from Penn State

Justin Fields, a top QB recruit from the class of 2018, announced on Tuesday that he has decommitted from Penn State.

Fields announced his decision in well written note on Twitter. The high schooler said that his decision is not a reflection of Penn State nor a sign of any “deficiencies” with the program.

247 Sports has Fields rated as a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The Kennesaw, Georgia, product is believed to be strongly considering Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia and North Carolina.