Quinton Flowers says he did not intend to offend with gesture

Quinton Flowers and Charlie Strong issued statements on Saturday, a day after the senior quarterback made headlines for his lewd celebration following a touchdown.

In his statement, Flowers says he did not intend to offend with his gesture. His head coach backed him up with some words about his character.

Really wish we could cut down on the crotch chatter in CFB, but alas, the news demands it. Quinton Flowers and Charlie Strong just released statements re: yesterday's, uh, gesture. pic.twitter.com/iv7uEb9sUD — David Ubben (@davidubben) November 25, 2017

Allow me to call B.S on both of them. How else could you describe Flowers’ celebration? It absolutely was offensive, although many found it to be humorous.

Perhaps Flowers was served a dose of Karma as his team lost 49-42 despite his spectacular 5-touchdown effort.