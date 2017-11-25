pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Quinton Flowers says he did not intend to offend with gesture

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Quinton Flowers

Quinton Flowers and Charlie Strong issued statements on Saturday, a day after the senior quarterback made headlines for his lewd celebration following a touchdown.

In his statement, Flowers says he did not intend to offend with his gesture. His head coach backed him up with some words about his character.

Allow me to call B.S on both of them. How else could you describe Flowers’ celebration? It absolutely was offensive, although many found it to be humorous.

Perhaps Flowers was served a dose of Karma as his team lost 49-42 despite his spectacular 5-touchdown effort.

