Quinton Flowers draws attention with questionable touchdown celebration (Video)

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers made a rather questionable gesture toward UCF fans while celebrating a touchdown in Friday night’s rivalry game.

After a touchdown run, Flowers appeared to make a lewd gesture directed at the fans as part of his celebration.

Quinton Flowers is going to have some explaining to do about this TD celebration. pic.twitter.com/bXLgnB51d0 — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) November 24, 2017

Flowers certainly appeared to make some sort of obscene gesture at the fans. It could lead to an interesting situation if South Florida wins and books a spot in the AAC title game next week. Perhaps it will simply blow over and end in an apology, as others have this season.