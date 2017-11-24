pixel 1
Friday, November 24, 2017

Quinton Flowers draws attention with questionable touchdown celebration (Video)

November 24, 2017
by Grey Papke

South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers made a rather questionable gesture toward UCF fans while celebrating a touchdown in Friday night’s rivalry game.

After a touchdown run, Flowers appeared to make a lewd gesture directed at the fans as part of his celebration.

Flowers certainly appeared to make some sort of obscene gesture at the fans. It could lead to an interesting situation if South Florida wins and books a spot in the AAC title game next week. Perhaps it will simply blow over and end in an apology, as others have this season.

