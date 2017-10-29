Randy Shannon will be Florida interim head coach

Randy Shannon will once again be serving as a head coach for a prominent football school in Florida.

Florida officially announced on Sunday that Jim McElwain is out as the school’s head football coach. Terms of his buyout have not been disclosed. Shannon, who had been serving as the program’s defensive coordinator, was announced as the team’s interim head coach.

Shannon played at Miami and coached there for a good part of his career, including 2007-2010 when he was the program’s head coach. He joined Florida as an assistant on McElwain’s staff in 2015.

The 51-year-old went 28-22 in four seasons as Miami’s head coach.