Report: Bob Stoops to retire, be replaced by Lincoln Riley

Bob Stoops is going to step down as head coach of Oklahoma and retire, according to a report.

The Oklahoman’s Barry Tramel reported on Wednesday that Stoops plans to share the news with his team that he is stepping down. Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley will take over as head coach.

Tramel says Stoops is expected to remain with the school in some position.

Stoops has been the head coach at Oklahoma for 18 seasons. He has gone 190-48 and 9-9 in bowl games. He won a national championship in 2000.