Report: Chad Morris expected to become next Arkansas head coach

Chad Morris looks like he could be the next head coach at Arkansas.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that a deal between Morris and Arkansas is expected in 24 hours.

Source: Chad Morris has emerged as Arkansas top target. Expect a deal in 24 hours. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2017

Morris has been mentioned as a top backup plan for Arkansas if the school was unable to land Gus Malzahn, which turned out to be the case. The 49-year-old was an extremely successful high school coach in Texas, then led Clemson to tremendous success as their offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney. He has been the head coach at SMU the past three seasons. Despite going 14-22, the team has improved in each season under him. He is viewed as an up-and-coming coach.

Another candidate for the Arkansas job was said to be Mike Norvell, but he agreed to an extension with Memphis.

So excited about the future of Memphis Tiger football and to announce that I have signed an extension to continue to lead this great program! Thank you to @UofMemphisPres Tom Bowen and Board of Trustees for allowing me the opportunity #StripeEmUp #TigerFam #CLIMB #Grateful pic.twitter.com/vE7YLf0DuG — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 5, 2017

It’s unclear whether Norvell turned down the job first and then Arkansas turned to Morris, but Norvell staying at Memphis narrowed down Arkansas’ list.

Football Scoop says Morris is expected to target Clemson defensive coordinator Mike Venabes for a position on his staff. Venables was also said to be a candidate for the Hogs’ head coaching job.