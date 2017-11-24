Report: Florida moving on from Chip Kelly

If Chip Kelly is going to return to coaching, it sounds like it won’t be with the Florida Gators.

Yahoo’s Pat Forde reported on Friday that Florida is moving on from Kelly and looking to other candidates they’ve explored. Forde also says that if Kelly does return to coaching, it will be with UCLA.

With Florida reportedly moving on from Kelly, the Gators are expected to turn to UCF head coach Scott Frost as their replacement for Jim McElwain.

Frost’s UCF squad entered Friday’s game against South Florida undefeated at 10-0. He is also reportedly a candidate at Nebraska, for whom he played quarterback in college.

Previous reports have said that Kelly was leaning towards UCLA over Florida. Another report said the 53-year-old coach was expected to make his decision by Sunday.