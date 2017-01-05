Report: Top recruit Najee Harris headed to Alabama

Top recruit Najee Harris appears to be heading to Alabama.

Harris, who has been committed to Alabama since 2015, has been toying with fans by playing coy about his recruiting decision.

The five-star running back from Northern California said this week that he wouldn’t announce his college choice, but rather that he would just show up to his school following the U.S. Army All-American Bowl this week.

According to 247 Sports, that school will be Alabama.

Harris reportedly had an initial flight back from the game in San Antonio to Oakland, but he has changed the destination to Birmingham. That tips off that he will be heading to Tuscaloosa.

Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback commit who is enrolling early at Alabama and also playing in the game, somewhat tipped off that he and Harris would be flying to Birmingham together after the game and rooming together in Tuscaloosa.

This is good news for Alabama fans, who may have been concerned about Michigan making a run at the running back.