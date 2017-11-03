Rickie Fowler to serve as guest picker for ‘GameDay’ at Bedlam
ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Stillwater on Saturday for the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Bedlam rivalry game, and top golfer Rickie Fowler will be there serving as the guest picker.
Fowler, who played at Oklahoma State from 2007-2009, said on Twitter Friday that he was looking forward to joining the show as a picker.
See you tomorrow in Stillwater @CollegeGameDay!! Looking 4ward to being back up there w/ you guys picking!! @OSUAthletics @CowboyFB #GoPokes https://t.co/xP7ffOumS4
— Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) November 3, 2017
Saturday’s Bedlman will be one of the best editions of the rivalry matchup. Both teams enter the game with 7-1 records, though the No. 5 Sooners are higher ranked than the No. 11 Cowboys.
Fowler was also back in Stillwater in October for homecoming and brought girlfriend Allison Stokke with him.
Always great to be with my good friend @boonepickens!! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/VKgN1owRMr
— Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) October 13, 2017