Rickie Fowler to serve as guest picker for ‘GameDay’ at Bedlam

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Stillwater on Saturday for the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Bedlam rivalry game, and top golfer Rickie Fowler will be there serving as the guest picker.

Fowler, who played at Oklahoma State from 2007-2009, said on Twitter Friday that he was looking forward to joining the show as a picker.

Saturday’s Bedlman will be one of the best editions of the rivalry matchup. Both teams enter the game with 7-1 records, though the No. 5 Sooners are higher ranked than the No. 11 Cowboys.

Fowler was also back in Stillwater in October for homecoming and brought girlfriend Allison Stokke with him.