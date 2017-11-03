pixel 1
header
Friday, November 3, 2017

Rickie Fowler to serve as guest picker for ‘GameDay’ at Bedlam

November 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rickie Fowler

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Stillwater on Saturday for the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Bedlam rivalry game, and top golfer Rickie Fowler will be there serving as the guest picker.

Fowler, who played at Oklahoma State from 2007-2009, said on Twitter Friday that he was looking forward to joining the show as a picker.

Saturday’s Bedlman will be one of the best editions of the rivalry matchup. Both teams enter the game with 7-1 records, though the No. 5 Sooners are higher ranked than the No. 11 Cowboys.

Fowler was also back in Stillwater in October for homecoming and brought girlfriend Allison Stokke with him.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus