Report: Ricky Aguayo was beaten by frat members over missed FGs in 2016

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo told police he was physically assaulted by some fraternity members after a rivalry game last season, according to a report.

Tallahassee Police records obtained by Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat show that Aguayo reported being “jumped” in front of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2016. That was roughly a week after the Seminoles beat Florida 31-13 — a game in which Aguayo missed two field goals. Aguayo told police he was walking by the frat house when people began shouting at him about the missed kicks, and he was later confronted and punched in the face.

“He said they were giving him a hard time about missed field goals during the Florida game,” police wrote in their report. “He said he was rushed by several of the members of the fraternity … and was punched in the face.”

Police said Aguayo had blood on his face and shirt and had swelling that indicated he had been punched. He declined medical treatment and said he called a teammate, Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo, to help him, but the fight was over by the time Izzo arrived. Aguayo refused to press charges.

Witnesses who were driving by at the time of the incident said they had to stop because the fighting spilled over into the street. One witness said he and another individual tried to help after Aguayo was thrown into his vehicle. The police report noted that Aguayo and Izzo, who were underage at the time, had been drinking.

The students who allegedly attacked Aguayo belong to the same fraternity that was recently shut down after a pledge died at an off-campus party on Nov. 3.

Aguayo has made 15 of 18 field goals this year and earned an All-ACC honorable mention on Monday. His older brother, Roberto, was also a star kicker at Florida State and has had well-documented struggles in the NFL.