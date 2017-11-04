LSU’s Russell Gage takes shot to groin while attempting hurdle (Video)

A well-executed hurdle can lead to plenty of oohs and aahs from fans. A poorly-executed hurdle can lead to the wrong kind of awws. LSU’s Russell Gage learned that the hard way.

Gage attempted to hurdle Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick during the first half of Saturday’s game between the teams. Instead he took a shot to the privates:

Reasons to consider NOT hurdling: pic.twitter.com/O5ybBWpu8m — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 5, 2017

After all that, it was actually Fitzpatrick who ended up hurt on the play. He was down after stopping Gage and had to be examined.