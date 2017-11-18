Sam Darnold not talking about his draft status

Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen were the focus of ABC/ESPN’s telecast of Saturday’s UCLA-USC game. Both are top QB prospects, and both are eligible to enter the NFL Draft next year. However, good luck getting Darnold to talk about his draft status.

The redshirt sophomore was asked after his Trojans’ 28-23 win at the Coliseum about the students’ chants for him to stay in school another year. He didn’t offer much in return.

Sam Darnold on #USC students saying one more year: "I'm not going to say anything about that." — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 19, 2017

Both Darnold and Rosen are underclassmen, though Rosen is in his third year of game action compared to Darnold, who is in his second. Rosen, a junior, is thought by many to be a little ahead of Darnold as far as being NFL-ready. He’s also believed to be a little more likely of the two to declare for the draft.

A previous report has said Darnold is unlikely to leave for the draft.