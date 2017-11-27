pixel 1
header
Monday, November 27, 2017

Sam Darnold refutes report he has something against Browns

November 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold refuted a report that suggests he has something against the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier this month, NFL reporter Albert Breer said that Darnold’s decision to leave school early for the NFL Draft will be influenced by who has the top pick. Breer said if the Browns are picking in the top two, that could sway him to return to USC for another season.

On Monday, the Trojans quarterback responded to that report. Here’s what he said, via the Daily News’ Scott Wolf.

When previously asked about that report, Darnold avoided the question.

Darnold is a redshirt sophomore, which makes him draft eligible. However, he doesn’t have as much starting experience as many teams would like to see. One could also argue that he did not play up to expectations created by his excellent freshman season.

Still, whenever Darnold decides to leave USC for the NFL, he will likely be a top-10 pick at minimum.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus