Sam Darnold refutes report he has something against Browns

Sam Darnold refuted a report that suggests he has something against the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier this month, NFL reporter Albert Breer said that Darnold’s decision to leave school early for the NFL Draft will be influenced by who has the top pick. Breer said if the Browns are picking in the top two, that could sway him to return to USC for another season.

Per @AlbertBreer, Sam Darnold will want to wait and see who has the top pick or two in the NFL Draft. If it's Browns, he could stay at USC. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWTAM) November 1, 2017

On Monday, the Trojans quarterback responded to that report. Here’s what he said, via the Daily News’ Scott Wolf.

Sam Darnold refuted story he had any negative feelings toward Cleveland Browns: "I didn't say anything about the Browns. I've never said anything bad about a team. They know I would never say anything." #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 28, 2017

When previously asked about that report, Darnold avoided the question.

Darnold on report he'd stay in school if the #Browns had the #1 overall pick "I'm not sure where that came from so I'm going to leave it alone." — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 15, 2017

Darnold is a redshirt sophomore, which makes him draft eligible. However, he doesn’t have as much starting experience as many teams would like to see. One could also argue that he did not play up to expectations created by his excellent freshman season.

Still, whenever Darnold decides to leave USC for the NFL, he will likely be a top-10 pick at minimum.