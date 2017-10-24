Sam Darnold reportedly unlikely to leave for NFL Draft

Sam Darnold long has been viewed as a potential top pick in the NFL Draft if he were to leave school early, but there is still a big question about whether he will actually leave. Right now, most signs point to him returning to USC.

The latest report comes from Colorado radio host Benjamin Allbright, who reports Darnold is unlikely to leave school after the season.

Darnold returning to school for another season makes plenty of sense.

The redshirt sophomore had a great season last year but has not lived up to it this season. His numbers are down across the board, though they’re up in the wrong departments: interceptions and sacks.

Darnold could use more time to improve his game before going pro.