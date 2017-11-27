Scott Frost says he would be ‘hurt’ if Nebraska were not interested in him

Scott Frost sounds like a man who badly wants the Nebraska coach.

On Monday, the UCF coach dodged questions about his future, but openly admitted that he would have been upset if his alma mater had not been interested in bringing him on as coach.

Frost on Nebraska rumors: "I'm not going to say much. I can't tell you how much I care about these players…I know it would be really hard to leave this team. All I'm going to do is go back to my office and watch more film." — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 27, 2017

Frost: "I'd be hurt if Nebraska wasn't interested in me. I'm from there." wow…. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 27, 2017

Frost: "I'm a loyal guy. I'm loyal to my family…and my alma mater, but I'm more loyal with the people I'm going to battle with every day." — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 27, 2017

It’s pretty clear at this point that Frost covets the Nebraska job. If he preferred the Florida job, he probably would have gotten it ahead of Dan Mullen. Considering Nebraska luminaries are also trying to bring him in, it sounds like the interest is mutual, and it’s probably only a matter of time before the hire is made — only slightly complicated by UCF’s ongoing perfect season.