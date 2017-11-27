pixel 1
Scott Frost says he would be ‘hurt’ if Nebraska were not interested in him

by Grey Papke

Scott Frost sounds like a man who badly wants the Nebraska coach.

On Monday, the UCF coach dodged questions about his future, but openly admitted that he would have been upset if his alma mater had not been interested in bringing him on as coach.

It’s pretty clear at this point that Frost covets the Nebraska job. If he preferred the Florida job, he probably would have gotten it ahead of Dan Mullen. Considering Nebraska luminaries are also trying to bring him in, it sounds like the interest is mutual, and it’s probably only a matter of time before the hire is made — only slightly complicated by UCF’s ongoing perfect season.

