Shea Patterson announces intent to transfer to Michigan

Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson announced Monday he is transferring to Michigan to continue his college career.

Patterson shared a note on Twitter confirming the news after visiting the campus for an official visit over the weekend.

Patterson, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2016 recruiting class, is a nice get for Michigan. It doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as he never really considered any other schools, and he’ll have the opportunity to play right away given the issues the Wolverines have had at quarterback.

It is unclear if Patterson will be able to play right away for the Wolverines. He would have to get an NCAA waiver, but that may not be particularly difficult given the sanctions hitting the program. If he isn’t forced to sit out a year, he’ll likely compete with sophomore Brandon Peters for the starting role.