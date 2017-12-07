Report: Shea Patterson likely to transfer to Michigan

Michigan’s big weakness this season was at the quarterback position. It seems like that may be addressed soon.

The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb reported on Thursday that he strongly expects Shea Patterson to end up transferring to the Wolverines. In fact, he says Patterson only has one visit scheduled.

Patterson, a sophomore from Shreveport, La., passed for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions for Ole Miss before suffering a season-ending PCL injury. Though his stats were nice on the surface, most of them were achieved against inferior opponents. Patterson struggled against teams like Alabama and LSU, while also throwing three interceptions against Cal. Against Alabama and LSU, Patterson completed just 46% of his passes for only 281 yards, no touchdowns and five interceptions. Jordan Ta’amu seemingly played better than Patterson when he became the starter for Ole Miss.

Michigan’s No. 1 quarterback this season, Wilton Speight, has announced that he will transfer. Brandon Peters is expected to start the team’s bowl game and would provide competition for the starting job next season.