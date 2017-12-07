Ex-Cal coach Sonny Dykes could be candidate for SMU job

SMU is in the market for a new head coach after losing Chad Morris to Arkansas, and Sonny Dykes could be a candidate for the job.

Yahoo’s Pat Forde on Thursday floated Dykes’ name as one to watch for the job.

Sonny Dykes a name to watch at SMU, I'm told. Former Cal coach with deep Texas roots, spent this season as an analyst/consultant at TCU. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 7, 2017

Dykes would make a lot of sense for SMU.

Morris had SMU on the upswing after going 7-5 this season, with the team particularly strong on offense averaging 40.2 points per game — 8th in the country. Dykes is a similarly offensive-minded coach, which would keep some consistency going.

Dykes, whose father Spike was successful as Texas Tech’s coach, currently is an offensive analyst for TCU. He has previously coached high school ball in Texas and was also an assistant at Texas Tech in the early 2000s.

Dykes went 22-15 in three seasons at Louisiana Tech, which helped him land the Cal job. He was only 19-30 in four seasons as the Golden Bears’ head coach, peaking at 8-5 with eventual No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff as his QB. Being back in Texas and in an easier conference than the Pac-12 would be an excellent fit for Dykes.