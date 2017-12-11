Sonny Dykes expected to be named SMU head coach

SMU has been searching for a new head coach after Chad Morris left to take the Arkansas job, and it appears the Mustangs are on the verge of securing a replacement.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports that SMU has reached an agreement with former Cal coach Sonny Dykes. The hire is expected to be announced this week.

SOURCE: #SMU has zeroed in on ex #Cal & #LaTech HC Sonny Dykes to become the Mustangs next head coach. A deal is expected to get worked out today. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2017

Like Morris, Dykes is an offensive-minded coach, so SMU is likely hoping he won’t make any major changes to a team that is 7-5 this season and trending upward. The Mustangs rank 8th in the nation with 40.2 points per game.

Dykes has a lot of ties to the state of Texas. He currently works as an offensive analyst for TCU, and his father Spike was a successful head coach at Texas Tech. Dykes worked as an assistant at Texas Tech in the early 2000s and has also coached high school ball in the Lone Star State.

Dykes went 22-15 in three seasons at Louisiana Tech, which helped him land the Cal job. His tenure with the Golden Bears was disappointment, as he went 19-30 in four seasons.