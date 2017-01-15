Sonny Dykes to join TCU staff as offensive analyst

Sonny Dykes has already found new employment a week after being let go by Cal.

The former Golden Bears head coach will join TCU as an offensive analyst, according to the Star-Telegram.

Dykes went 19-30 over four seasons at Cal. His highlight was an 8-5 season in 2015 with Jared Goff as his starting quarterback. The Golden Bears went 5-7 last season.

Cal was said to be upset with Dykes for interviewing for other head coaching jobs while still under their employment and decided to let him go.

Dykes’ specialty is offense, which should bode well for TCU. His hiring was first reported by 247 Sports’ Jeremy Clark.