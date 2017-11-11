South Carolina converts first down on crazy play (Video)

South Carolina proved on Saturday morning that you don’t always have to take the easy route to a first down.

The Gamecocks were leading Florida 7-0 about five minutes into their game on Saturday. They had a first-and-10 situation from their 4-yard line when Jake Bentley was intercepted. But that wasn’t the end of the play. Take a look to see what happened:

The Gamecocks will take their first downs any way they can get ’em. And A.J. Turner was in the right spot to scoop up the fumble.