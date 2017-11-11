pixel 1
South Carolina converts first down on crazy play (Video)

November 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

South Carolina proved on Saturday morning that you don’t always have to take the easy route to a first down.

The Gamecocks were leading Florida 7-0 about five minutes into their game on Saturday. They had a first-and-10 situation from their 4-yard line when Jake Bentley was intercepted. But that wasn’t the end of the play. Take a look to see what happened:

The Gamecocks will take their first downs any way they can get ’em. And A.J. Turner was in the right spot to scoop up the fumble.

