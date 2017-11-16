Steve Spurrier ‘almost 100 percent’ sure Chip Kelly wont be next Florida coach

Steve Spurrier was hired as an ambassador and consultant for the University of Florida athletic department last year, so it would stand to reason that he will have some say in who the next head football coach of the Gators will be. And given what the former national champion said about the coaching search this week, it may be time to rule out Chip Kelly.

During an interview with “The Buddy Martin Show” on Wednesday, Spurrier said he is “almost 100 percent” certain that the next coach at Florida will be someone who is currently coaching another team.

“The coach is with his team now. The coach we’re going to hire is probably, I would almost 100 percent say is coaching his team today, this weekend, and through the end of the season, and maybe through the bowl game,” Spurrier said, according to FootballScoop.com.

There has been a lot of talk about Spurrier stumping for UCF head coach Scott Frost to get the job. Frost has coached the Knights to a 9-0 record this season and has them ranked No. 14 nationally, but Spurrier insists he is not endorsing any particular candidate.

I am not recommending anyone for the job. We all have complete confidence that Scott Stricklin will make the best choice for our school – and we will support his decision 100 percent. https://t.co/GREyvfIfFW — Coach Steve Spurrier (@SteveSpurrierUF) November 15, 2017

A number of names have been mentioned in connection with the Florida job, but Kelly’s has created the most buzz. If Spurrier, who won a national championship with Florida in 1996, is that certain about the next Gators coach being with another program at the moment, it is probably safe to rule Kelly out.

Given some of the things Spurrier has said recently about the Gators, you have to wonder if he and Kelly would clash.

H/T College Football Talk