Steve Spurrier zings LSU with recruiting line

The Head Ball Coach can still bring the heat as well as ever.

Steve Spurrier was speaking at the Independence Bowl’s Kickoff Luncheon on Wednesday and was talking about recruiting when he zinged LSU with a great line. Here’s what Spurrier said to the crowd, according to the Shreveport Times’ Roy Lang III.

"You can have good ball players and still not win football games — all you LSU fans know about that."

Steve Spurrier. @IndyBowl — Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) August 9, 2017

LSU knows all about that because they recently fired Les Miles for not meeting expectations despite seemingly having top recruits.

Spurrier has never missed a chance to jab his opponents. For more of his awesomeness, take a look at our compilation of his best quotes ever.