Stripper may have had inside scoop on Mississippi State hiring

Many media workers and fans thought that reporter Brett McMurphy broke the news of Joe Moorhead becoming the next head coach at Mississippi State. Apparently a dancer at a club in Atlanta had the inside scoop before him.

USA Today’s Dan Wolken shared on Twitter Tuesday night a screenshot of a post on a Mississippi State fan website. The person who posted on the message board said they heard from a stripper at Cheetah Lounge that Moorhead was going to be the next Bulldogs coach. The stripper apparently got the info from an Uber driver, who overheard a phone conversation from a coach and his agent.

Here’s the post:

This might be the best message board post ever pic.twitter.com/HDAk7Fymq4 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 29, 2017

I mean, yeah, in a crazy world, this could make sense. It is plausible that a coach would take an Uber to or from an airport, and it is plausible the coach could have a conversation with his agent while in said car. And it is plausible for the driver to share the info with some friends and have it spread.

You might think this trail of info is really weird, but we’ve actually seen some weirder ways for news to break.