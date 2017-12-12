Tee Martin was not interested in becoming Tennessee OC

Tee Martin’s name came up a fair amount during Tennessee’s prolonged coaching search, but the former Vol ended up staying at USC. It sounds like that’s because he wasn’t interested in a lateral move.

The LA Daily News’ Scott Wolf reported on Tuesday that Martin said he wasn’t interested in becoming the Vols’ offensive coordinator.

Tee Martin said he was not interested in being offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Says he expects to remain at #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) December 13, 2017

Martin, who helped Tennessee win the 1998 national championship, has been with USC since 2012 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator last year. Some thought he should have received consideration for the Vols’ head coaching job, which eventually went to Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt. Martin even talked with his former coach/current AD Phillip Fulmer. But it sounds like those talks were about becoming Tennessee’s OC rather than their head coach.