Report: Tennessee chasing Dave Doeren after Jeff Brohm deal not reached

The Tennessee Volunteers are on to plan Z of their coaching search.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, negotiations with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm have ground to a halt, and Football Scoop’s Scott Roussel reported that Brohm is more likely to sign a new contract with the Boilermakers than take the Tennessee job. Brohm also reportedly has a hefty buyout ($5 million), which may have been a factor.

With that in mind, the Volunteers are now reportedly targeting Dave Doeren of NC State to take over.

No deal was reached between Tennessee and Purdue's Jeff Brohm, and Vols have now turned their attention to N.C. State's Dave Doeren. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 29, 2017

This is not a hire that will excite Vols fans. Doeren is 31-29 overall at NC State, with a 15-25 record in ACC play. It’s hard to see what the appeal is, though the Wolfpack were 6-1 at one point this season and ranked in the top 15.

The big names have already turned Tennessee down, and now even the lesser names seem to be doing the same. They’re in a real mess.